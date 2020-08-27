Calendar, 8-28 Friday

EVENTS
Adults-only skate night: Railyard — 7-10 p.m. $15, admission and skate rental, 350 Canopy St.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, 4100 N. 84th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8 p.m. $9.75 dinner; 7:30-11:30 p.m. Humdingers Band, $5, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
U-Stop parking lot party — 3-5 p.m. Prizes, free hot dogs, snacks and swag, social distancing, masks encouraged, 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo, bring your own snacks and masks, must reserve a time slot. Register: Lincolnzoo.org.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boombox Social: DJ Furashi — 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery: Acoustic Crossroads — 6 p.m. Hake Catering; 7-9 p.m. Outside concert, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery: Fermented Friday series — 6-8 p.m. Live band, variety of food trucks and craft beer, 344 S. Second Road, Palmyra.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. The Turpin Trio, no cover, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Railyard Concert: Freakabout — 8:30 p.m. Free concert, 350 Canopy St.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center is open — 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Friday: Art gallery exhibits
Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Featuring Anne Burkholder, Erin Butcher, Michelle Hrbek, Alan Smith and Pete Wroblewski, 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wall of antique art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Constellation Studios — Call Karen Kunc for an appointment to view art at 402-438-0049, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Solidarize," featuring Judith Andre, Barb Sullivan and Pam Young; by appointment; call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. American Regionalists, second floor, 1208 O St.
Lux Art Safari — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. "Surface Impressions" and "Plastic Prayers," 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "What do you see in nature," 119 S. Ninth St.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Featuring Bob Donlan, 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. "Notable Nebraskans," 233 S. 13th St.
