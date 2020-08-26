Calendar, 8-27 Thursday

In-person events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30 p.m. Emily Bass; 6:45 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal; food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmember tickets, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads; Neon night skate — 7-10 p.m. $10, adults; $5, kids, 350 Canopy St.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo, bring your own snacks and masks, must reserve a time slot. Register: Lincolnzoo.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Truth (PG), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 4:55 p.m., 7:20 p.m. Theross.org.
Livestream events
Tabitha online HOPE grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.
Meetings
StarTran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. Health Department, 3131 O St.
West Haymarket JPA Board — 2:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!