 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 8-27 Thursday
View Comments

Calendar, 8-27 Thursday

In-person events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Hub & Soul music series  5:30 p.m. Emily Bass; 6:45 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal; food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmember tickets, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads; Neon night skate — 7-10 p.m. $10, adults; $5, kids, 350 Canopy St.

Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo, bring your own snacks and masks, must reserve a time slot. Register: Lincolnzoo.org.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Truth (PG), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 4:55 p.m., 7:20 p.m. Theross.org

Livestream events

Tabitha online HOPE grief book club 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.

Meetings

StarTran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. Health Department, 3131 O St. 

West Haymarket JPA Board — 2:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News