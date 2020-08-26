Calendar, 8-27 Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In-person events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Hub & Soul music series — 5:30 p.m. Emily Bass; 6:45 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal; food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmember tickets, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads; Neon night skate — 7-10 p.m. $10, adults; $5, kids, 350 Canopy St.