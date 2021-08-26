Calendar, 8-27 Friday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See addresses and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Bike Party LNK — Cooper Park, 7:30 p.m. 7-10 mile ride, bring lights for your bike, water and any snacks for yourself, free, Eighth and D streets. Bikepartylnk.org.
Big Red Friday at McDonald's — 5-9 a.m. Friday. Drive-thru to get your Big Red Friday flag for $5, former Husker Johnny Rodgers will appear, proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha, 547 N. 48th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Downtown 101 at Tower Square — 5-7 p.m. Event introducing you to the downtown businesses, live music, hands-on activities, food, swag, free, 13th and P streets.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about haunts in the downtown area. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Storyland Traveling Exhibit at Lincoln Children's Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy life-sized versions of "Peter Rabbit" and "Where’s Spot"; 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/events/storyland-traveling-exhibit.
Entertainment
See Ground Zero insert.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR), 5:30 p.m.; "Together" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Sunday, $7-$10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.
