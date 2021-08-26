Calendar, 8-27 Friday

Events

Aging Partners activities — See addresses and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Bike Party LNK — Cooper Park, 7:30 p.m. 7-10 mile ride, bring lights for your bike, water and any snacks for yourself, free, Eighth and D streets. Bikepartylnk.org.

Big Red Friday at McDonald's — 5-9 a.m. Friday. Drive-thru to get your Big Red Friday flag for $5, former Husker Johnny Rodgers will appear, proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha, 547 N. 48th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Downtown 101 at Tower Square — 5-7 p.m. Event introducing you to the downtown businesses, live music, hands-on activities, food, swag, free, 13th and P streets.

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about haunts in the downtown area. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.