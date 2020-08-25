Calendar, 8-26 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, ages 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad, 350 Canopy St.
Pickleball: Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "It's Electric" — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids age 7-10 can join Miss Erica as she guides you through the joys of simple circuits; all ages welcome. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Virtual live artist talk at Lux Center — 6 p.m. Speaker is Anne Burton, ARTS program, Metropolitan Community College, Omaha, focus is on print. View at: Luxcenter.org.
ENTERTAINMENT PLANNER
Antelope Park Bandshell: "Stars and Stripes: Red, White and Blue Salute" — 7 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln Municipal Band performing, honoring the nation's armed services; Scott Anderson, soloist, trombone; Bob Krueger, conductor; free, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Boombox Social: brunch and Josh Hoyer — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery: Acoustic Crossroads — 6 p.m. Friday. Hake Catering; 7-9 p.m. Outside seating, social distancing, wear a mask, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Drive-in Metallica concert — Saturday. 7-9 p.m. pre-party, Broken Skulls Band and Mistaken Band; 9:15 p.m. Metallica performs. Tickets: lancastereventcenter.org
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery: Fermented Friday series — 6-8 p.m. Friday, live music, food trucks and craft beer, 344 S. Second Road, Palmyra.
Hub & Soul music series — Thursday. 5:30 p.m. Emily Bass; 6:45 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, food available for purchase at Hub Cafe, 21st and Q streets, Jayne Snyder Trails Center.
Kinkaider Music Series: live band — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, 201 N. Seventh St.
Railyard Concert Series: Freakabout — 8:30 p.m. Friday. Free concert, 350 Canopy St.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "The Truth" (PG), 4:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 4:55 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!