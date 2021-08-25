Calendar, 8-26 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Job fair at Pinnacle Back Arena — 3-6 p.m. Interview for a variety of part-time positions at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Walk-in vaccination clinic at UNL Campus Union and East Campus Union — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. UNL Campus Union, 1400 R St.; East Campus Union, 1705 Arbor Drive.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert and Tyler Braden, clear bag policy, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night, 3233 P St.
Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Featuring Jackie Allen and UNL Jazz All-Stars, 21st and Q streets.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Red Elvises $12, adv.; $15, day of show; 9 p.m.-midnight. S---hook, no cover.
Theater
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Aug. 29, $7-10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR) 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "The Meaning of Hitler" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
West Haymarket JPA meeting — 2:30 p.m. Council Chambers, Lincoln-Lancaster County City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Auditions
"Popcorn Falls" — 6 p.m. Sunday. The show has two roles for men. You will be asked to read from the script. Sign up for an audition online, alternative audition appointments may be made on Aug. 30-31 by calling the theater, show runs Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24, 412 Ella St. Auditions: Beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions or 402-228-1801.