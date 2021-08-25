 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 8-26 Thursday
0 Comments

Calendar, 8-26 Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Events

Aging Partners activities More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Job fair at Pinnacle Back Arena — 3-6 p.m. Interview for a variety of part-time positions at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Walk-in vaccination clinic at UNL Campus Union and East Campus Union — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. UNL Campus Union, 1400 R St.; East Campus Union, 1705 Arbor Drive. 

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane. 

Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Brantley Gilbert and Tyler Braden, clear bag policy, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com

Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.  

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night, 3233 P St. 

Union Plaza — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Featuring Jackie Allen and UNL Jazz All-Stars, 21st and Q streets. 

Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Red Elvises $12, adv.; $15, day of show; 9 p.m.-midnight. S---hook, no cover. 

Theater

"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Aug. 29, $7-10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.

"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave. 

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR) 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "The Meaning of Hitler" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings 

West Haymarket JPA meeting — 2:30 p.m. Council Chambers, Lincoln-Lancaster County City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Auditions

"Popcorn Falls" — 6 p.m. Sunday. The show has two roles for men. You will be asked to read from the script. Sign up for an audition online, alternative audition appointments may be made on Aug. 30-31 by calling the theater, show runs Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24, 412 Ella St. Auditions: Beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions or 402-228-1801.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News