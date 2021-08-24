Calendar: 8-25 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Club Fair for new students at UNL Student Union — 11:15-1:15 p.m. Meet with 130 student organizations, free event, 1400 R St.
Soph S'More ice cream social at UNL Student Union — 3-5 p.m. Stop by the Union to meet other classmates, enjoy free ice cream from UNL Dairy Store, 1400 R St.
Turn 'n Burn Barrel races at Lancaster Event Center — 5:30-9 p.m. Pavilion Four, 4100 N. 84th St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors; free for zoo members, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 8 p.m. DJ's Battle at the Box; 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night; 7 p.m. Krank Daddies, 104 N. 20th St.
Hub Cafe and Farmers' market — 5 p.m. Farmers' market, 250 N. 21st St.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. Midnight Wanderers, free concert, 215 Centennial Mall South.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Trivia, free to play, 201 N. Seventh St.
Mill at Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. B Street Band, 330 S. 21st St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Ayron Jones, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Hair Metal" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes. 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting, 3233 P St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Orphan Jon and The Abandoned, $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR) 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "The Meaning of Hitler" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.