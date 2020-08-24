Calendar, 8-25 Tuesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Lincoln Eagles Club dancing and music — 5:30 p.m. $5, line dancing; 7 p.m. Jam session featuring the Catch A Ride Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Railyard Rims basketball — 6-10 p.m. Free, 350 Canopy St.
Turn-n-Burn barrel race — Lancaster County Event Center, 5:30 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
Hippee Sabotage duo at Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. 1415 O St. Tickets: shorturl.at/yQ147.
Livestream events
Huskers in the Spotlight virtual concert: Harrison Henning Boe — Noon. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum online event: Time Machine of Fun — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids ages 7-10. Each kid will get three at-home activities emailed to them. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center online webinar: "Plants for birds: Change your yard, community, and climate with native plants" — 6:30-8 p.m. Register: scp@audubon.org or 402-797-2301.
Virtual Science Cafe-Citizen Science and Water Quality in Nebraska — 7 p.m. Speaker is Dr. Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, Chair of Engineering and Professor at UNL, designed for ages 15 and up, all ages are welcome. Register: unl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIudOisqD8tHdYOa1-y2PRfvfoBUYgvBOGm.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Truth" (PG), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 7:20 p.m. Theross.org.
Meetings
St. Paul UMC Caregiver meeting via Zoom: "What do you do when you get the call?" — 1:30 p.m. Must register to attend: go.unl.edu/caregivers-education.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!