Calendar, 8-25 Tuesday
Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.

Lincoln Eagles Club dancing and music — 5:30 p.m. $5, line dancing; 7 p.m. Jam session featuring the Catch A Ride Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pickleball — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, Railyard, 350 Canopy St. 

Railyard Rims basketball — 6-10 p.m. Free, 350 Canopy St. 

Turn-n-Burn barrel race — Lancaster County Event Center, 5:30 p.m. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.

Entertainment

Hippee Sabotage duo at Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. 1415 O St. Tickets: shorturl.at/yQ147.

Livestream events 

Huskers in the Spotlight virtual concert: Harrison Henning Boe — Noon. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum online event: Time Machine of Fun — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids ages 7-10. Each kid will get three at-home activities emailed to them. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center online webinar: "Plants for birds: Change your yard, community, and climate with native plants" — 6:30-8 p.m. Register: scp@audubon.org or 402-797-2301.

Virtual Science Cafe-Citizen Science and Water Quality in Nebraska — 7 p.m. Speaker is Dr. Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, Chair of Engineering and Professor at UNL, designed for ages 15 and up, all ages are welcome. Register: unl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIudOisqD8tHdYOa1-y2PRfvfoBUYgvBOGm.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Center "The Truth" (PG), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 7:20 p.m. Theross.org. 

Meetings

St. Paul UMC Caregiver meeting via Zoom: "What do you do when you get the call?" — 1:30 p.m. Must register to attend: go.unl.edu/caregivers-education 

Husker News