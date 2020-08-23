Calendar, 8-24 Monday

EVENTS
Duffy's Comedy workshop: open mic night — 7-11 p.m. Masks required, 1412 O St.
Happy Raven social distancing trivia — 7 p.m. Test your knowledge of music, pop culture, history and more, free to play, bring your mask, 122 N. 11th St.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, social distancing and masks, 350 Canopy St.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the zoo, bring your own snacks and masks, must register: Lincolnzoo.org.
LIVESTREAMED EVENTS
“Grieving Together While Staying Apart” online session — 2-3:30 p.m. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "The Truth" (PG), 4:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 4:55 and 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
MEETINGS
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
