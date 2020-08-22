Calendar, 8-23 Sunday

Events
19 Bell Tolls for Women's Suffrage Carillon concert: First Plymouth Church — 5:30 p.m. Featuring Kathie Johnson performing selections composed or written by women, such as "America the Beautiful." Stay in your car, or stand outside, social distance and wear a mask, 2000 D St.
Antelope Park Bandshell: "Back to School: In Recognition of Teachers" — 7 p.m. Featuring winners from the John Shildneck Young Artist Competition, free, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Boombox Social: Brunch and Ro Hempel Band — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Hall of Fame horse show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m. Free event, 4100 N. 84th St.
Kinkaider Brewing summer music series: live band — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail throughout the zoo. Outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, must register: Lincolnzoo.org.
Livestream events
Abendmusik: "Pieta" by John Muhleisen — 7 p.m. Enjoy how love and compassion become the human response to tragedy and injustice, featuring Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, Plymouth Choir and director Anton Armstrong, benefiting Mourning Hope. View: Abendmusik.org.
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group Zoom meeting — 2 p.m. Join Zoom meeting: shorturl.at/btGN9; passcode: 113378.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Truth" (PG), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 2:35 p.m., 4:55 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
