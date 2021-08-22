Calendar, 8-23 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1320 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night, 1412 O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR) 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "The Meaning of Hitler" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tutors needed for English Language learners and native speakers of English working on their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8. Meeting and networking, bring a guest; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.