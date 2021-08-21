Calendar, 8-22 Sunday

Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR), 3:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "The Meaning of Hitler" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; National Theatre: "Hansard" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.

Theater

"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Aug. 29, $7-10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.

"Head Over Heels" — 2 p.m. O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.

Register

Aging Partners Diabetes program at Gere Library — 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Aug. 24-Sept. 28. Six-week series on "Living Well With Diabetes," 2500 S. 56th St.

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Tutors needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

