Calendar, 8-22 Sunday

Events
Big Red Welcome Street Festival — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music, free food, giveaways and prizes, Memorial Stadium Loop, 14th and Vine streets.
Car show — 4-7:30 p.m. View the best bikes, cars and trucks, prizes for a variety of categories, sponsored by Autosounds of Lincoln and Chick-fil-A, 4770 O St.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Wachiska Audubon Society "Tour the Wild Side-Using Native Plants in Your Landscape" — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn about using native plants in your green space, visit with bird, bug and plant experts, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon, 11700 S.W. 100th St. Register: Wachiskaaudubon.org
Entertainment
Cosmic Eye — 2-4 p.m. Family Bingo, 6800 P St.
Gray's Keg — 7 p.m. The Alive, no cover, 104 N. 20th St.
Haven Ridge — 7 p.m. Jackie Allen Quartet, 6600 S. 148th St., Walton.
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell at Antelope Park — 7 p.m. veterans salute, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Will Hutchinson, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 6:30 p.m. doors open; 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Country night: Lucas Minor and Goodnight and Bale bands, 6600 W. O St.
Rock 'n Joe Coffee Bar — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5025 Lindberg St.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters; age 18 and up, $25-$200, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Karaoke open-mic night; hosts James Ray and Sam Talent, 3233 S. 13th St.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music bingo, prizes, free to play, 801 R St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR), 3:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "The Meaning of Hitler" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; National Theatre: "Hansard" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Aug. 29, $7-10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Head Over Heels" — 2 p.m. O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.
Register
Aging Partners Diabetes program at Gere Library — 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Aug. 24-Sept. 28. Six-week series on "Living Well With Diabetes," 2500 S. 56th St.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Tutors needed for English language learners and native speakers of English working on their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
