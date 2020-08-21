Calendar, 8-22 Saturday

Events
Aqua Splash: North American Dog Diving at Paws 4 Fun — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Spectators can watch for $5, 222 N. 44th St. Register to participate: Facebook.com/events/2597362397260323.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Battle of the food trucks and vendor fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 20 food trucks and a variety of vendors, benefit raffle, 11120 N. 141st St., Waverly.
Cornhusker Nationals Star City BMX races — 7:30 a.m. Sign-up; 11 a.m. race starts; $70, camping Saturday-Sunday, 101 Charleston St. More details: Usabmx.com.
Fitness Saturday at the Railyard — 9:30 a.m. Group setting, bring your own mat and something to drink, free, 350 Canopy St.
Hall of Fame horse show: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m. Free event, 4100 N. 84th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on and nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center is open — "The Truth" (PG), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.; "John Lewis: Good Trouble" (PG), 2:35 p.m., 4:55 p.m. and 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Nearby
Davey Car Show — noon-3 p.m. Cars, trucks and motorcycles compete for the top three prizes, live DJ; barbecue; funnel cake truck; registration including free T-shirt, proceeds benefiting Heroes Into Homes, 17810 N. Second St., Davey.
Entertainment
Deer Springs Winery: The Private Stock Band — 7-9 p.m. $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards: Swing Fever — 6-9 p.m. no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Rumology comedy competition: "So you think you are funny?"— 8 p.m. Sign up for eight slots; 8:30 p.m. show starts; $100 winner takes all, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar: Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers — 5-8 p.m. 136 N. 14th St.
