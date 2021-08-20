Calendar, 8-21 Saturday

Events
Brews at the Zoo fundraiser at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 6-11 p.m. View 400 animals, live music with Flannel Channel, craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing; brats and burgers will be available for purchase, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: Lincolnzoo.org.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, 13th and P streets.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Party at the Nebraska Union — 8-11:30 p.m. Live music, karaoke, caricature artist, trivia, lawn games and breakfast, 1400 R St.
Salt Creek Wranglers Open Horse Show — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
Brothers Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing, 1339 O St.
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Phandemic and Powder Blue, 1418 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Kevy Cav, 1320 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Nick Thune, $20, seated general admission; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m.A Ferocious Jungle Cat, M Shah and Saving Fiona, 1412 O St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Fuzzbucket and 10-30's, no cover, 104 N. 20th St.
Haymarket Ironhorse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. The Playhouse Greasers Band, 235 N. Seventh St.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Tunafish Jones, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. Jeff Foxworthy and Nate Bargatze, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4747 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Acoustic Roosters, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. Alonzo Bodden, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR), 3:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "The Meaning of Hitler" (NR), 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m, 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Aug. 29, $7-$10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m.Saturday and Aug. 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 29, O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.