Calendar, 8-21 Saturday

Events

Brews at the Zoo fundraiser at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 6-11 p.m. View 400 animals, live music with Flannel Channel, craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing; brats and burgers will be available for purchase, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: Lincolnzoo.org.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

"Fly Fitness" free classes in Tower Square — 9:45 a.m. Saturdays in Aug. 45-minute exercise class, 13th and P streets.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Eighth and P streets.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Party at the Nebraska Union — 8-11:30 p.m. Live music, karaoke, caricature artist, trivia, lawn games and breakfast, 1400 R St.