Calendar, 8-20 Thursday

In-person events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmembers, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads; Jimmy Buffett theme night — 7-10 p.m. $15 adults, admission and skate rental; $10 kids, admission and skate rental, wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt, 350 Canopy St.
Livestream events
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Tabitha online HOPE grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday; Caregiver support group — 2-3:30 p.m. Meets Thursdays. Topic is physical caregiving and needs; End of Life Planning online grief session — 2-3:30 p.m. Meets today only, open to anyone in the community, registration and participation is free. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.
Meetings
Women leaders in water for food: Empowering youth entrepreneurs — 10 a.m. Supportive environment for women in agriculture and water leadership, for safe water and food around the globe. Free, must register: shorturl.at/pyHPV.
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113, Studio.
Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast Citizen's meeting — 5:30 p.m. Speaker is city Finance Director Brandon Kauffman. View event on the following channels: Allo 2; Charter/Spectrum 1300; Windstream 1005; Facebook.com/lincolnnebraska.
Save the date
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group Zoom meeting — 2 p.m. Aug. 23. 1:30 p.m. Waiting room opens; 1:45 p.m. admission begins;2 p.m. meeting. Join Zoom meeting: zoom.us/j/97115652434?pwd=aEZYL2tQQnlzYzZZNnQyRGVWaHZydz09; passcode: 113378.
