Calendar, 8-20 Thursday
Calendar, 8-20 Thursday

In-person events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmembers, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee and elbow pads; Jimmy Buffett theme night — 7-10 p.m. $15 adults, admission and skate rental; $10 kids, admission and skate rental, wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt, 350 Canopy St.

Livestream events

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center  View movies and prices at theross.org

Tabitha online HOPE grief book club 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday; Caregiver support group  2-3:30 p.m. Meets Thursdays. Topic is physical caregiving and needs; End of Life Planning online grief session — 2-3:30 p.m. Meets today only, open to anyone in the community, registration and participation is free. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.

Meetings

Women leaders in water for food: Empowering youth entrepreneurs 10 a.m. Supportive environment for women in agriculture and water leadership, for safe water and food around the globe. Free, must register: shorturl.at/pyHPV. 

City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.

Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113, Studio.

Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast Citizen's meeting — 5:30 p.m. Speaker is city Finance Director Brandon Kauffman. View event on the following channels: Allo 2; Charter/Spectrum 1300; Windstream 1005; Facebook.com/lincolnnebraska.

Save the date

Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group Zoom meeting — 2 p.m. Aug. 23. 1:30 p.m. Waiting room opens; 1:45 p.m. admission begins;2 p.m. meeting. Join Zoom meeting: zoom.us/j/97115652434?pwd=aEZYL2tQQnlzYzZZNnQyRGVWaHZydz09; passcode: 113378.

