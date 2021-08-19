Calendar, 8-20 Friday

Events

Aging Partners activities — See addresses and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchenprepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition show at Memorial Stadium — 7 p.m. "Drill down" and preview of halftime show, open to the public, free. Enter through Gate 3 and Gate 11, 1 Stadium Drive.

Fleet Feet Anniversary celebration — 6 p.m. Party starts; 6:15 p.m. 5K fun run starts; 6:30-7:30 p.m. free Kona Ice, games, shopping, live music, 7701 Pioneers Blvd.