Calendar, 8-20 Friday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See addresses and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchenprepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition show at Memorial Stadium — 7 p.m. "Drill down" and preview of halftime show, open to the public, free. Enter through Gate 3 and Gate 11, 1 Stadium Drive.
Fleet Feet Anniversary celebration — 6 p.m. Party starts; 6:15 p.m. 5K fun run starts; 6:30-7:30 p.m. free Kona Ice, games, shopping, live music, 7701 Pioneers Blvd.
Lincoln Airport Summer Outdoor Movie "Up" and food trucks — 7 p.m. Parking is first- come, first-serve, no alcohol, bring blankets or chairs; 8:30 p.m. Movie starts, free, must register to attend, 3801 N.W. 34th St. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movie-hosted-by-lnk-up-friday-night-tickets-166097142023
My Big Fat Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church — 5-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Authentic Greek food, music and dancers, silent auction and kids games, items for purchase, $2 admission or nonperishable food item for entry, 950 N. 63rd St.
Tunnel Walk, new student welcome, barbecue and karaoke events — 5 p.m., west side of Memorial Stadium, Gate 11, 1 Stadium Drive; 6-7:30 p.m. Chancellor's barbecue, Nebraska Union Plaza, 1400 R St; 7:30-9:30 p.m. karaoke party, free food, Husker swag and concert tickets, Outdoor Adventure Center, 930 N. 14th.
Entertainment
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over" (NR), 5:30 p.m., 7:20 p.m.; "The Meaning of Hitler" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Aug. 29, $7-10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
John Denver tribute at Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Live music with Dustin West; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 29, O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.
