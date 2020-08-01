Calendar, 8-2 Sunday

Events
Cars and concert — 7 p.m. View collectible cars before and during the concert; live music with Dean Haist, trumpet; Tony Falcone, conductor. Free, Antelope Park John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Beach Boys concert — Gates open 6 p.m.; 7:30 p.m. show starts, Pinewood Bowl, 3201 S. Coddington St. Tickets: Pinewoodbowtheater.com.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Kinkaider Brewing Summer music series — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks available for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends with you, fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
Super Fair — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Watch livestream: Superfair.org or youtube.com/user/4HLancasterNE.
Livestream concert and movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.
Stuff the Bus virtual fundraiser for the Friendship Home — Final day to purchase items for your virtual donation that will provide meals, personal care items and space for victims of domestic violence. Facebook.com/friendshiphome/events
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!