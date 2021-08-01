Calendar, 8-2 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
* 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Senior Center.
* 10 a.m. Wii bowling, Downtown Senior Center.
* 10 a.m. Physical activity and exercise class, Asian Senior Center.
* 10:45 a.m. Blood pressure screenings; 12:15 p.m. Radio Talking Book Service presentation, Firth Center.
* 11:15 a.m. Senior Fitness, Northeast Senior Center.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m., Belmont and Eden pools, $9 per family. See website for addresses and hours of operation. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Lincoln Crossroads Festival: Storytelling Slam and Jam Session — 6 p.m. Free event, Turbine Flats, 2124 Y.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center — 5-11:30 p.m. $3 gate admission, cash only; $5 parking, cash only, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Superfair.org.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1320 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night, 1412 O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 P St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Meeting and networking, bring a guest; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
