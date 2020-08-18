Calendar, 8-19 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad; 350 Canopy St.
Pickleball: Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "It's Electric" — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids age 7-10 can join Miss Erica as she guides you through the joys of simple circuits; all ages welcome. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
ENTERTAINMENT PLANNER
Antelope Park Bandshell: "Back to School: In Recognition of Teachers" — 7 p.m. Sunday. Featuring winners from the John Shildneck Young Artist Competition; live music featuring Katherine Schmidt, trumpet; Jonah Kelly, trumpet; Terry Rush, conductor, free, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Boombox Social: brunch and Ro Hempel Band — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Capitol View Winery: Swing Fever — 6 p.m. Friday. Hake Catering; 7-9 p.m. Concert is outside seating, social distancing guidelines apply, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday, Hard Knocks Band; 7-9 p.m. Saturday, The Private Stock Band, $5 for both shows, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery: Fermented Friday series — 6-8 p.m. Friday, live music, food trucks and craft beer, 344 S. Second Road, Palmyra.
James Arthur Vineyards: Swing Fever — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series: live music — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, 201 N. Seventh St.
Railyard Concert Series: Bucka Ruse — 8:30 p.m. Free concert, Friday. 350 Canopy St.
Rumology: Comedy open mic night — 7:30 p.m. sign-up; 8 p.m. show starts, Tuesdays, 7301 S. 27th St.; go over to the Storm Cellar for more comedy, 3233 S. 13th St.
VA Coffeehaus: Quilts of Valor presentation and Three Chords and a Cloud of Dust Band at Antelope Park Bandshell — 10 a.m. Donations from event benefiting Operation Santa Claus, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
SAVE THE DATE
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center reopens — Friday. Tickets: rossmedia.centeredgeonline.com/movie/movies.
