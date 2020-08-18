Calendar, 8-19 Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Please check event venues for current information.

EVENTS

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad; 350 Canopy St.

Pickleball: Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.

LIVESTREAM EVENTS

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "It's Electric" — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids age 7-10 can join Miss Erica as she guides you through the joys of simple circuits; all ages welcome. Register: history.nebraska.gov.