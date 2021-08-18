Calendar, 8-19 Thursday

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 9-midnight, S---hook, no cover.

Theater

"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Aug. 29, $7-10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.

"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Aug. 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 29, O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.