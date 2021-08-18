Calendar, 8-19 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St., end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Ignite Lincoln at the Rococo Theatre — 7 p.m. 11 speakers on stage with inspiring messages to build a better Lincoln, proceeds benefiting Lincoln nonprofits, tickets $10-$20, 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: buytickets.at/ignitelincoln/541199.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Frontier Harley-Davidson — 6-9 p.m. Thursday Night Thunder: ’70s Woodstock night, live DJ, food trucks, groups limited to eight people max, 205 N.W. 40th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jaime Lane.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Emily Bass.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 9-midnight, S---hook, no cover.
Theater
"A Grand Night For Singing: A Showcase of Rodgers and Hammerstein" at TADA Theatre — Through Aug. 29, $7-10, 701 P St. For showtimes and tickets: Tadaproductions.info.
"Head over Heels" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Aug. 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 29, O'Donnell Auditorium, Nebraska Wesleyan University, 5000 Huntington Ave.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Third Thursdays Webinar Parkinson's support group — Noon. Panelists will discuss life with Parkinson’s from a loved one’s perspective. They’ll share their experiences and tips and answer your questions. Panelists also will talk about what being a “care partner” can look like. Register: michaeljfox.org/webinar/do-you-love-someone-who-has-parkinsons?