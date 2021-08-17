Calendar: 8-18 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
* 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center.
* 9 a.m. Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church
* 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Senior Center.– 9 a.m.
* 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Senior Health Promotion, by UNMC Health Clinic, foot care only, must make an appointment, call 402-441-7506, Vermeer Education Center.
* 10 a.m. Bingo, Downtown Senior Center.
* 10:30 a.m. "Transformative Power of Music," presentation with Aging Partners’ Tracie Foreman, Lake Street Senior Center.
* 10:45 a.m. “Seeing is Believing” presentation by Devin Mueller, Aging Partners Nutrition, Hickman Senior Center.
* 11:15 a.m. Senior fitness, Northeast Senior Center.
* 11:30 a.m. Nebraska History Lunch Series presentation: “History of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln” with Jim McKee, Gere Library.
* 12:15 p.m.“Healthy Aging” presentation by Angels Care Home Health, Hickman Senior Center Senior Fitness, Northeast Senior Center.
Family Caregiver meeting "Parmaceutical focus of caregivving" via Zoom — Noon-1 p.m. Speaker is Allison Deing-Anderson, PharmD. Register: go.unl.edu/aug18.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. 250 N. 21st St.
Vaccination clinics at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 4 to 6 p.m. Administering first and second doses, 3131 O St. More information: 402-441-8006.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors; free for zoo members, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night, 104 N. 20th St.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. Janet Jeffries, free concert, 215 Centennial Mall South.
Mill at Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. Lloyd McCarter, 330 S. 21st St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Married With Children," trivia, host Gato, cash prizes. 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting, 3233 P St.
Zoo Bar — 6-8 p.m. Vic Medley, $5, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Nine Days" (R) 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "The Meaning of Hitler" (NR) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. 313 N. 13th St.