Calendar, 8-18 Tuesday

Comedy open mic night: Rumology — 7:30 p.m. sign-up; 8 p.m. show starts, 7301 S. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Lincoln Eagles Club dancing and music — 5:30 p.m. $5, line dancing; 7 p.m. Jam session featuring the Catch A Ride Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Railyard Rims basketball — 6-10 p.m. Free, 350 Canopy St.
Third Tuesday Bird Walks: Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center — 8-10 a.m. Sharpen your birding skills, meet fellow birders, guided bird walks, free, 11700 S.W. 100th St.
Two Wheel Tuesdays Bike Night: Watering Hole East — 6-9 p.m. 8300 Northwoods St.
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum online event: Time Machine of Fun — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids ages 7-10. Find out how Nebraska kids have been having fun for the past 100 years. Each kid will get three at-home activities emailed to them. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.
Library Board — 6 p.m. Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
Women leaders in water for food: Empowering youth entrepreneurs — 10 a.m. Thursday. Supportive environment for women in agriculture and water leadership, for safe water and food around the globe. Free, must register: shorturl.at/pyHPV.
