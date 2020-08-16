You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 8-17 Monday
View Comments

Calendar, 8-17 Monday

Events

"Capitol Perspectives" at the State Office Building  8 a.m.-4 p.m., through Aug. 31. A multi-artist collection, showcasing views of the State Capitol, 301 Centennial Mall South.

Duffy's Comedy workshop: open mic night — 7-11 p.m. Masks required, 1412 O St.  

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays. Open play, free, social distancing and masks, 350 Canopy St.   

Livestreams

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — View movies and prices at theross.org. 

Meetings

City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Register

Women leaders in water for food: Empowering youth entrepreneurs  10 a.m. Thursday. Supportive environment for women in agriculture and water leadership, for safe water and food around the globe. Free, must register: shorturl.at/pyHPV. 

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News