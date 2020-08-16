Calendar, 8-17 Monday

Events
"Capitol Perspectives" at the State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., through Aug. 31. A multi-artist collection, showcasing views of the State Capitol, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Duffy's Comedy workshop: open mic night — 7-11 p.m. Masks required, 1412 O St.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays. Open play, free, social distancing and masks, 350 Canopy St.
Livestreams
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Meetings
City Council directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women leaders in water for food: Empowering youth entrepreneurs — 10 a.m. Thursday. Supportive environment for women in agriculture and water leadership, for safe water and food around the globe. Free, must register: shorturl.at/pyHPV.
