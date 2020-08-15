Calendar, 8-16 Sunday

Muddy Princess Run — 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Run, walk, crawl and climb your way through the course, $39-$99, 8033 Abbott Road. Register: muddyprincess.com/faq-page.

Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends with you. Fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing. Masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.

Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays. One-way trail throughout the zoo. Outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, must register for a reserved time slot. Register: Lincolnzoo.org.

NEARBY

QUEST: Navigating the World — Strategic Air Command Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring more than 20 interactive stations, 70-square-foot Lego City, giant game of Battleship and sandbox. $13, adults; $11, seniors; $11, active, retired veteran or military (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.

