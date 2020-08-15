Calendar, 8-16 Sunday

Events
Boombox social brunch and live music — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Wildwoods Duo performs; breakfast pizza and beverages, 1630 P St.
Central Plains Reining — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m. Free for spectators, multipurpose arena, Pavilion 2, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
"Hollywood: Night at the Cinema" — Antelope Park Bandshell, 7 p.m. Stay in your car or bring your own lawn chair, blanket and mask, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Kinkaider Brewing Summer music series: Ro Hempel — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks available for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Muddy Princess Run — 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Run, walk, crawl and climb your way through the course, $39-$99, 8033 Abbott Road. Register: muddyprincess.com/faq-page.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends with you. Fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing. Masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Wildlife Walk — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays-Fridays. One-way trail throughout the zoo. Outside snacks and food are allowed, bring your own masks, must register for a reserved time slot. Register: Lincolnzoo.org.
NEARBY
QUEST: Navigating the World — Strategic Air Command Museum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Featuring more than 20 interactive stations, 70-square-foot Lego City, giant game of Battleship and sandbox. $13, adults; $11, seniors; $11, active, retired veteran or military (with military ID); $6, kids 4-12; free, kids 3 and under, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.
