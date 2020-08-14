You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 8-15 Saturday
calendar

Calendar, 8-15 Saturday

Events

Alzheimer's Benefit: Food truck festival — Haymarket Park, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Chick-fil-A, Kona Ice, Maui Wowi, Tastee Trailer, Valentino's, Woosies Wings and What Nots, live music, pony rides, all ages welcome, 403 Line Drive Circle. Facebook.com/events/s/food-truck-festival-benefiting/411409703109064.

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave. 

Central Plains Reining — Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m. Free for spectators, multi-purpose arena, Pavilion 2, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Fitness Saturday at the Railyard — 9:30 a.m. Strength training in a group setting, bring your own towel and something to drink, 350 Canopy St. 

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets. 

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. 20% off all add-on and nonmember tickets, use code: PLAYcation. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org

Lux Art Safari — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Final day to enjoy driving or walking through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest. 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.

Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy 144 acres of wildlife habitat, a picnic in the arboretum, kids can play on the ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org

Silent Walk of Awareness Against Human Trafficking — 10 a.m. Start at 701 P St., near Ivanna Cone; walk to the state Capitol, 1445 K St and back, free event.

Sweaty Saturdays — Tower Square, 9:30 a.m. Free yoga, must reserve your spot: Facebook.com/events/1361481967392431.

Concerts

Weathers — Bourbon Theatre, 8 p.m. $38, 1415 O St. Tickemaster.com

The McGovern String Band — Deer Springs Winery, 7-9 p.m. $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com

Next Gen Band — James Arthur Vineyards,6-9 p.m. no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.

Julia Williams — Rumology, 7:30 p.m. 7301 S. 27th St. 

Livestream

Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.

Register

Women leaders in water for food: Empowering youth entrepreneurs — 10 a.m. Thursday. Supportive environment for women in agriculture and water leadership, for safe water and food around the globe. Free, must register: shorturl.at/pyHPV. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

