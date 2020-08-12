Calendar, 8-14 Friday

EVENTS
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. One-way trail through the Zoo, bring your own snacks and masks, must reserve a time slot. Register: Lincolnzoo.org.
Wingfest: Haymarket Park — 6-9 p.m. Local restaurants compete for the title of Lincoln's Best Wings, $25, benefiting Creative Learning Spaces for youth, live band; gates close at 8:45 p.m. fireworks show, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: app.mobilecause.com/f/1vkd/n?vid=af36t.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Virtual installation of UNL President Ted Carter — 2 p.m. Public is invited to watch: nebraska.edu/president/investiture.
CONCERTS
Capitol View Winery: Dustin West John Denver tribute — 6 p.m. Hake Catering; 7-9 p.m. Outside concert, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 6-8 p.m. Parker's Barbecue;7-9 p.m. Killer Garage Band, $5, 16255 Adams St.
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery: Greg Blake Band — 6-8 p.m. Food trucks and craft beer, 344 S. Second Road, Palmyra.
Railyard Concert: Jonathan Leach and DJ Cali Rascal — 8:30 p.m. Free concert, 350 Canopy St.
MOVIES
Movies at Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.
ART GALLERIES
Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Featuring Anne Burkholder, Erin Butcher, Michelle Hrbek, Alan Smith and Pete Wroblewski, 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wall of antique art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Constellation Studios — Call Karen Kunc for an appointment to view art at 402-438-0049, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Solidarize," featuring Judith Andre, Barb Sullivan and Pam Young; by appointment call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. American Regionalists, second floor, 1208 O St.
Lux Art Safari — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Walk or drive through three themed zones, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "What do you see in nature?" Featuring Kevin Baker, Lisa Gustafson, Gary Kudym, Julia Noyes, Mike Williams, Tom Marshall, Janna Harsch, Mary Jane Lamberson, Curt Adams, Kye Halsted, Matt Fair, 119 S. Ninth St.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Featuring Bob Donlan, 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. "Notable Nebraskans," 233 S. 13th St.
MEETINGS
Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission — 9 a.m. State Office Building, lower level, conference room B, 301 Centennial Mall South.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!