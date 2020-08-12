Calendar, 8-13 Thursday

In-person events
Art Safari: Lux Center for the Arts — Through Saturday. Noon-6 p.m. Drive or walk through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest. 2601 N. 48th St. Facebook.com/luxcenterforthearts.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Family swim at Ballard Pool — 6-7:30 p.m. $5 per family, 90-minute family swim lessons, bring your own towel and mask, 3901 N. 66th St.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 20% off all add-on or nonmembers, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open roller skating at the Railyard — 1-6 p.m. $10, adults admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pads, 350 Canopy St.
Livestream events
Lied Learning: "Tiny Lieders Under the Deep Blue Sea” — 4 p.m. 45 minutes, movement, music and yoga exercise, free. Liedcenter.org.
Tabitha online HOPE grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday; Caregiver support group — 2-3:30 p.m. Meets Thursdays. Topic is physical caregiving and needs. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.
Meetings
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting — 4 p.m. Woods Park Place, 3131 O St. Suite 300.
