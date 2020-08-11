Calendar, 8-12 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Art Safari: Lux Center of the Arts — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, through Saturday. Walk or drive through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest, 2601 N. 48th St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8:30 p.m., show begins; $25, general advance; $30, day of show; $80, table of 2; $160, table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Family swim night at Irvingdale Pool — 6-7:30 p.m. $5 per family, evening family swim lessons, 1900 Van Dorn.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open skate at the Railyard — 1-6 p.m. $10 adults for admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet and knee/elbow pad; 350 Canopy St.
Pickleball: Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, 350 Canopy St.
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "It's Electric" — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids age 7-10 can join Miss Erica as she guides you through the joys of simple circuits; all ages welcome. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
ENTERTAINMENT PLANNER
Antelope Park Bandshell: "Hollywood: Night at the cinema." — 7 p.m. Sunday. Featuring music from motion pictures; Bob Krueger, conductor, free, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Capitol View Winery: Dustin West John Denver tribute — 6 p.m. Friday. Hake Catering; 7-9 p.m. Concert is outside seating, social distancing guidelines apply, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday, Killer Garage Band; 7-9 p.m. Saturday, The McGovern String Band, $5 for both shows, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery: Greg Blake Band — 6-8 p.m. Friday, food trucks and craft beer, 344 S. Second Road, Palmyra.
James Arthur Vineyards: Next Gen Band — 6-9 p.m. Saturday, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series: Ro Hempel — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, 201 N. Seventh St.
Railyard Concert Series: Jonathan Leach and DJ Cali Rascal — 8:30 p.m. Free concert, Friday. 350 Canopy St.
Rumology: Comedy open mic night — 7:30 p.m. signup; 8 p.m. show starts, Tuesdays, 7301 S. 27th St.; go over to the Storm Cellar for more comedy, 3233 S. 13th Street.
