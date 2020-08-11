Calendar, 8-12 Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Please check event venues for current information.

EVENTS

Art Safari: Lux Center of the Arts — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, through Saturday. Walk or drive through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest, 2601 N. 48th St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8:30 p.m., show begins; $25, general advance; $30, day of show; $80, table of 2; $160, table of 4; $2 minor fee at the door, 1415 O St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Family swim night at Irvingdale Pool — 6-7:30 p.m. $5 per family, evening family swim lessons, 1900 Van Dorn.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.