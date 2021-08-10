Calendar: 8-11 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
* 9 a.m. “Utilizing Farmers Market Coupons” presentation; 10:30 a.m. Food Bank of Lincoln’s Lincoln Fresh food truck, Asian Senior Center.
* 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art books, games and puzzles; 9 a.m. Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center.
* 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Senior Center.
* 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Senior Health Promotion UNMC Health Clinic, foot care only, Vermeer Education Center. Must make an appointment: call 402-441-7506.
* 10 a.m. Downtown Senior Center.
* 10 a.m. Grab bag Bingo, Northeast Senior Center.
* 10 a.m. Physical activity and exercise, Asian Senior Center.
* 10:30 a.m. “Housing for Older Adults” presentation by Aging Partners’ Barb Straus, Lake Street Senior Center.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. 250 N. 21st St.
Northeast YMCA Carnival — 4-6:30 p.m. Carnival games, food, prizes, $1 for 5 tickets, advance; 25 cents per ticket, day of; $2 dinner including hot dog, chips and a bottled water, 2601 N. 70th St.
Vaccination clinic at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 4-6 p.m. Administering first and second doses, walk-in or call 402-441-8006 to make an appointment, 3131 O St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors; free for zoo members, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike Night, 104 N. 20th St.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. The Lightning Bugs, 215 Centennial Mall South.
Mill at Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. Jarana, 330 S. 21st St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Lord of the Rings" trivia, host Gato, cash prizes, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting, 3233 P St.
Zoo Bar — 5 p.m.-midnight. Zoofest pre-party: 5 p.m. Beth Lee and Chris Duarte; 7 p.m. The Hacienda Brothers, $15 whole night, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Nine Days" (R) 5 p.m., 7:35 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.