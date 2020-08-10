Calendar, 8-11 Tuesday

Events
Lux Center of the Arts Art Safari — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily, through Saturday. Walk or drive-thru three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest, 2601 N. 48th St.
Comedy open-mic night: Rumology — 7:30 p.m. sign-up; 8 p.m. show starts, 7301 S. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Family swim night at Arnold Pool — 6-7:30 p.m. $5, weekly family swim lessons, bring your own towel, flip flops and mask, 4000 N.W. 46th St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Lincoln Eagles Club dancing and music — 5:30 p.m. $5, line dancing; 7 p.m. Jam session featuring Rick, Duane, Jeff and Jack with the Catch A Ride Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Open play, free, Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Railyard rims — 6-10 p.m. Free, 350 Canopy St.
Livestream events
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum online event: "Time Machine of Fun: World War II" — 10:30-11 a.m. Kids ages 7-10 will learn all about World War II, reading and craft. Each kid will get three at-home activities emailed to them. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health meeting — 5 p.m. Training Center, 3131 O St., Suite 300.
Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting — 7 a.m. Woods Park Place, 3131 O St., Suite 300.
Register
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
