Calendar, 8-10 Monday

Events

Art Safari: Lux Center of the Arts — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily. Walk or drive through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest, 2601 N. 48th St.

Duffy's Comedy workshop: open mic night — 7-11 p.m. Masks required, 1412 O St.

Family swim at Belmont Pool — 6-7:30 p.m. $5 per family, bring your own flip-flops, towel and masks, 12th and Manatt streets. More details: 402-441-7826.

Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.