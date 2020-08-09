Calendar, 8-10 Monday

Events
Art Safari: Lux Center of the Arts — 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily. Walk or drive through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest, 2601 N. 48th St.
Duffy's Comedy workshop: open mic night — 7-11 p.m. Masks required, 1412 O St.
Family swim at Belmont Pool — 6-7:30 p.m. $5 per family, bring your own flip-flops, towel and masks, 12th and Manatt streets. More details: 402-441-7826.
Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays. Open play, free, social distancing and masks, 350 Canopy St.
"The Service is Delayed, Now What?": online grief session — 2-3:30 p.m. Free, all are welcome, registration is required. More details: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Livestreams
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Meetings
City Council meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12. Women should prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
