Calendar, 8-1 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Flydogz food truck, 1126 N. 27th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Unites and the Lincoln Crossroads festival kickoff at Tower Square — 3-8 p.m. Arts, crafts, food trucks, live music, free event, 206 N. 13th St.
Pla Mor Polka Fest Day two — 1-4 p.m. Live music with Barefoot Becky and The Ivanhoe Dutchman; 1-4 p.m. Czech food and kolaches; 7 p.m. Dance lesson; 8 p.m. Steel City Band, 6600 W. O St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Street painting — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help paint a street mural, to slow traffic for kids and pedestrians crossing the intersection, 11th and B streets. Volunteer sign-up: bit.ly/StreetMuralVolunteer.
Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-midnight. Pepsi Free Music Stage: 3:30 p.m. McKenzie JaLynn Band; Noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Pied Piper of Percussion; 7 p.m. Heartland Boogie Band; $3 gate admission, cash only; $5 parking, cash only, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Superfair.org.
Concert
"Harpweaver" opening night concert at First-Plymouth Chuch — 7:30 p.m. Maeve Gilchrist, harpist; Sarah Darling, Aisslinn Nosky and Olga Smola, violinists; Anna Steinhoff, cellist; Erik Higgins, bassist and the High Street Irish Band, part of the Lincoln Crossroads Festival, 2000 D St. Tickets: Lincolncrossroadsmusic.org/landing_page.
Entertainment
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. The Almas, The Long Awaited and Dear Freida Bands, 1412 O St.
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m. "Movie Night: Music of Hollywood," Tony Falcone, conductor; Terry Rush, trombone, free concert, bring a blanket or chair and your own snacks, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: SAS Band, 201 N. 7th St.
Pla Mor Polka Fest — Day two: 1-4 p.m. Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchman; Czech food including: roast pork brats, cabbage and kolaches, 6600 West O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke, hosts James Ray and Sam Talent, 3233 P St.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play, 801 R St.
Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, featuring four Austin, TX. comedians, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR) 2:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; Bolshoi Ballet: "The Sleeping Beauty" (NR) 1p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 2 p.m. $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Tutors needed for English Language learners and native speakers of English working on their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
