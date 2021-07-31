Calendar, 8-1 Sunday

Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-midnight. Pepsi Free Music Stage: 3:30 p.m. McKenzie JaLynn Band; Noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Pied Piper of Percussion; 7 p.m. Heartland Boogie Band; $3 gate admission, cash only; $5 parking, cash only, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Superfair.org.

Concert

"Harpweaver" opening night concert at First-Plymouth Chuch — 7:30 p.m. Maeve Gilchrist, harpist; Sarah Darling, Aisslinn Nosky and Olga Smola, violinists; Anna Steinhoff, cellist; Erik Higgins, bassist and the High Street Irish Band, part of the Lincoln Crossroads Festival, 2000 D St. Tickets: Lincolncrossroadsmusic.org/landing_page.

Entertainment

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. The Almas, The Long Awaited and Dear Freida Bands, 1412 O St.

John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m. "Movie Night: Music of Hollywood," Tony Falcone, conductor; Terry Rush, trombone, free concert, bring a blanket or chair and your own snacks, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: SAS Band, 201 N. 7th St.