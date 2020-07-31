Calendar, 8-1 Saturday

EVENTS
Back to the Bricks: Lego build-at-home contest — Final day to submit entries, build your own LEGO car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize. More details: Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Free Community Breakfast: Northeast United Church of Christ — 8-10 a.m. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, juice, 6200 Adams St. More details: 402-466-0696.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Hart Dance Academy dance recital: "Back to the Future" — 1 p.m., $22, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Super Fair: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 4100 N. 84th St. Watch livestream: Superfair.org or youtube.com/user/4HLancasterNE.
NEARBY
Family fun carnival at SAC Museum, Ashland — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Carnival-style games, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, learn about different animals from Wildlife Encounters, flavored ice from the Kona Ice Truck, inside exhibits open, including flight simulators and Children's Learning Center; 2 p.m. Lincoln Parachute Club will jump, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland.
Concerts
Deer Springs Winery: The Wildwoods — 7-9 p.m. $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards: Tim Budig Band — 6-9 p.m. Live music, free, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Rumology: Larry Mitchell — 7:30-9:30 p.m. Acoustic classic rock, 7301 S 27th St.
Screamers: "Comedy Tonight" with Gayle Becwar — 8 p.m. $25, 803 Q St. Call: 531-500-2550.
LIVESTREAM
Lied online comedy: "Dixie's Happy Hour" — 7:30 p.m. Free to view. Liedcenter.org.
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Stuff the Bus virtual fundraiser for the Friendship Home — Through Sunday. Items for purchase. Virtual donation will provide meals, personal care items and space for victims of domestic violence. Facebook.com/friendshiphome/events
