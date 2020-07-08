Calendar, 7-9 Thursday

Daily events
Butterfly mural painting at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, discover your inner artist, paint provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. To make appointment to paint, call 402-475-1061, 119 S. 9th St.
"Capitol Perspectives" art show at the State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. View all things Capitol from the perspective of Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Road.
Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Ice Box open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream events
Hy-Vee KidsFit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Lied Center Lunch and Learn: Kerfuffle Space Yoga on Facebook — 10 a.m. Blast off to outer space, from your home, participating in yoga, movement and music, wear comfortable clothes. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
#LUXatHome Art Project Tutorials — Thursdays. View a variety of at-home art projects that you can do with supplies from home. Go to Vimeo.com/user85232423.
Tabitha online grief-support groups: online grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday, ongoing discussion about books that inspire and help you cope; Caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20. Eight-week support group. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org for movies and prices.
Meetings
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board — 4 p.m. Woods Park Place, 3131 O St., Suite 300.
Register
Earth Investigations — 1-3 p.m. July 22-24. Designed for third-fifth graders. Kids can go on a virtual journey finding out what rocks and fossils reveal about the Earth’s history. Register: Museum.unl.edu/programs-events/summer-camps.html, click on July 22-24, highlighted in red.
