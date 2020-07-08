Calendar, 7-9 Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Daily events

Butterfly mural painting at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, discover your inner artist, paint provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. To make appointment to paint, call 402-475-1061, 119 S. 9th St.

"Capitol Perspectives" art show at the State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. View all things Capitol from the perspective of Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall South.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Road.

Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge.

Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.