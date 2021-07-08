 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar, 7-9 Friday
0 Comments
calendar

Calendar, 7-9 Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St. 

Kiechel Fine Art — 5-8 p.m. Eddie Dominguez opening reception, first floor; American regionalist and old master artists, second floor; contemporary artists, third floor, 1208 O St.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — 5 p.m. sign-up; 8 p.m. Mario Kart tournament, 101 N. 14th St. 

Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5740 Hidcote Drive.

Antelope Park Bandshell — "Tom and Jerry," free movie, 1650 Memorial Drive. 

Bodega's Alley — 10 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 1418 O St. 

Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Tidball & Barger Band, no cover; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.

Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, $5; 6-8 p.m. Motorfood food truck, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com

Duffy's — 7 p.m doors; 8 p.m. show: blet; Peachie; Marie Crisler, $5, 21 and up, 1412 O St. 

The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Party on the patio: Custom 20, 5551 S. 48th St. 

Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Jay Statham, 104 N. 20th St. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7:30-11:30 p.m. $5, Hayseed Cowboys, 500 W. Industrial Lake Road. 

Moonshiner's Saloon 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke, 1101 Arapahoe St. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. David Boye, 7301 S. 27th St.  

SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Boom Band, 2910 Pine Lake Road. 

Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Matt Cox and the Marauders, $8; 9:30 p.m.-midnight. Bassel and the Supernaturals, $10, 136 N. 14th St. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR) 5 p.m. "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 7:25 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Theater

Comedy Cabaret with Mary Mack and Amber Preston at TADA — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $10 at 7:30 p.m. show; $5 at 9:30 p.m. show; livestreaming also available, 701 P St. Tadatheatre.info

Comedian and magician Tom Burgoon at Screamers — 8 p.m. dinner; 9 p.m. show. Friday-Saturday, 803 Q St.  Tickets: Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar, 7-5 Monday

  • Updated

In observance of the day after Independence Day, the following will be closed on Monday:

Calendar

Calendar, 6-18 Friday

  • Updated

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday Friday, the following will be closed:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News