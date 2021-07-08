Calendar, 7-9 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 5-8 p.m. Eddie Dominguez opening reception, first floor; American regionalist and old master artists, second floor; contemporary artists, third floor, 1208 O St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 5 p.m. sign-up; 8 p.m. Mario Kart tournament, 101 N. 14th St.
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5740 Hidcote Drive.
Antelope Park Bandshell — "Tom and Jerry," free movie, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Bodega's Alley — 10 p.m. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 1418 O St.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Tidball & Barger Band, no cover; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, $5; 6-8 p.m. Motorfood food truck, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
Duffy's — 7 p.m doors; 8 p.m. show: blet; Peachie; Marie Crisler, $5, 21 and up, 1412 O St.
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. Party on the patio: Custom 20, 5551 S. 48th St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Jay Statham, 104 N. 20th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe; 7:30-11:30 p.m. $5, Hayseed Cowboys, 500 W. Industrial Lake Road.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. karaoke, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Rumology — 9 p.m. David Boye, 7301 S. 27th St.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Boom Band, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Matt Cox and the Marauders, $8; 9:30 p.m.-midnight. Bassel and the Supernaturals, $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR) 5 p.m. "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 7:25 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Mary Mack and Amber Preston at TADA — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $10 at 7:30 p.m. show; $5 at 9:30 p.m. show; livestreaming also available, 701 P St. Tadatheatre.info.
Comedian and magician Tom Burgoon at Screamers — 8 p.m. dinner; 9 p.m. show. Friday-Saturday, 803 Q St. Tickets: Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
