Calendar, 7-8 Wednesday

EVENTS
Butterfly mural painting at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, try out your inner artist, paint provided and assistance, kids must be accompanied by adult, make appointment to paint: call 402-475-1061, 119 S. 9th St.
"Capitol Perspectives" art show at the State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. View all things Capitol from the perspective of Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
Movie night at the Railyard: "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" — 7 p.m. Bring your own chair or blanket, free, 350 Canopy St.
CONCERTS IN-PERSON AND LIVESTREAMED
Capitol View Winery: Hardwood Dash Band — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Please social distance, food available for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards: Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. $15, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kerfuffle yoga, movement and music: Space yoga — 10 a.m. July 9. Designed for kids 5 and up, participate in a 45-minute yoga jam led by instructor Ashley Laverty, artistic director of Kerfuffle. Liedcenter.org.
Kinkaider summer music series: The Wildwoods — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy music on the patio, 201 N. 7th St.
Railyard Summer concert series — 7 p.m. Wednesday, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"; July 15, "Aladdin," free, 350 Canopy St.
MEETINGS
Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Hearing Room 112.
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
LIVESTREAM MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
