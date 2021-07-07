Calendar, 7-8 Thursday

Events
Cardiovascular screenings at Bryan Health Campus — 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Costs vary, must make appointment, 1500 S. 48th St. Register: call 402-481-5121.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strength training for women — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 10. 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free nachos, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1320 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Cosmic Eye — 6 p.m. trivia, must purchase to participate, 6800 P. St.
Grata Bar & Lounge — 7:30-10 p.m. trivia, 6891 A St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
PlaMor Ballroom — 7-8:30 p.m. Leo Lonnie Big Band Night, 6600 W. O St.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. The F---ing Pantera Cover Band, $15, 340 W. Cornhusker. Tickets: theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 7301 S. 27th St.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Monte Peck, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.
Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Womanish Girl Band, free concert; MaryEllen's food truck, items for purchase, 17th and Harrison streets.
Zoo Bar — 6-8 p.m. Bonehart Flanigan, $5; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Aaron Kamm and One Drops, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Holler" (R) 5 p.m.; "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 7:25 p.m.; Summer of Soul (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. July 13.. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Women in Sales and Business meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14. Meeting and networking. Members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.