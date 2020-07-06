Calendar, 7-7 Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.

Events

Butterfly mural painting at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, try out your inner artist, paint provided and assistance, kids must be accompanied by adult, make appointment to paint: call 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St.

"Capitol Perspectives" — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. See unique viewpoints of the state Capitol, multi-artist collection, 301 N. Centennial Mall.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.

Lincoln City Libraries open — Public is limited to one hour in the library; 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays is reserved for the vulnerable members of public. Lincolnlibraries.org.