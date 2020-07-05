Calendar, 7-6 Monday

Events
"Capitol Perspectives" art show: State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Artwork showcasing 25 unique views of the Capitol, created by Noyes Gallery artists, through July 31, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge. All materials can be picked up in person. The public is limited to one hour in the library, social distancing rules apply, 10-11 a.m. on Fridays is reserved for vulnerable members of public. lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.
Parking Lot Plays: Lincoln Community Playhouse — 5 p.m. Parking lot opens; 6 p.m. Plays begin, performances by Lisa Taylor and Lyn Leach, freewill donation to view, 2500 S. 56th St.
Livestream events
Hy-Vee KidsFit at-home workouts — 9 a.m. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.
Yaal Summer Theatre camps — July 6-10. Virtual classes including morning movement mindfulness, Just Duet and injury week makeup, register: Yaal.org.
Meetings
City Council public meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send Zoom invitation. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!