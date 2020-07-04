You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 7-5 Sunday
Events

College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.

Graphic Novel Book Club — 3-5 p.m. Discussion of the book "Uzumaki," by Junji Ito, free, 145 S. Ninth St. 

Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods. 90-minute session beginning at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. $2. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St. 

YMCAs open — Noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast, equipment on the workout floors will be spaced to allow for social distancing, YMCAlincoln.org.

Live Music 

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal: Capitol View Winery — 6-9 p.m. Live music; 5-9 p.m. Doorstep Diner, food and drinks available for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. 

Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks: Kinkaider Brewing Summer Music series — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks available for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.  

Livestream events 

Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. At-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com

Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Virtual Family Adventure 2020 — Join an interactive adventure, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. 

Sweaty Sparkler virtual 5k 5K or 45 minutes; $30, 5K run or walk, training plan and sparkler medal; $15, 5K run or walk, sweaty sparkler medal. Facebook.com/events/1558072451008455.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies available for streaming and see prices: Theross.org.

Register

Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

