Calendar, 7-5 Sunday

Events
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.
Graphic Novel Book Club — 3-5 p.m. Discussion of the book "Uzumaki," by Junji Ito, free, 145 S. Ninth St.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods. 90-minute session beginning at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. $2. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
YMCAs open — Noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast, equipment on the workout floors will be spaced to allow for social distancing, YMCAlincoln.org.
Live Music
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal: Capitol View Winery — 6-9 p.m. Live music; 5-9 p.m. Doorstep Diner, food and drinks available for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks: Kinkaider Brewing Summer Music series — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks available for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Livestream events
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. At-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Virtual Family Adventure 2020 — Join an interactive adventure, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ.
Sweaty Sparkler virtual 5k — 5K or 45 minutes; $30, 5K run or walk, training plan and sparkler medal; $15, 5K run or walk, sweaty sparkler medal. Facebook.com/events/1558072451008455.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies available for streaming and see prices: Theross.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
