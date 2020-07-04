Calendar, 7-5 Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Events

College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.

Graphic Novel Book Club — 3-5 p.m. Discussion of the book "Uzumaki," by Junji Ito, free, 145 S. Ninth St.

Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods. 90-minute session beginning at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. $2. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.