Calendar, 7-5 Monday

In observance of the day after Independence Day, the following will be closed on Monday:
* Aging Partners Senior Centers
* City, state and federal offices.
* Check with your financial institutions.
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* Morrill Hall.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* State Capitol offices.
* StarTran offices are closed and buses are not in service.
The following are open:
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
State Capitol — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., guided tours are available, 1445 K St.
Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. This event is closed today, due to the Independence day holiday and will resume on July 12th, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools, $9 per family. See website for addresses and hours of operation. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Historic Games at Nebraska History Museum — 11 a.m. Meets the second, third and fourth Mondays. Designed for grades K-6, all ages welcome. Kids learn about the history of games, play the games and create their own game, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 6800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1630 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — Comedy open mic night: veteran and rookie comedians; 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. show, 1412 O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Holler" (R) 7:25 p.m.; "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 5 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. July 13. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14. Business meeting and networking. Members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
