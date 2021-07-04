Calendar, 7-5 Monday

In observance of the day after Independence Day, the following will be closed on Monday:

* Aging Partners Senior Centers

* City, state and federal offices.

* Check with your financial institutions.

* Food Bank of Lincoln distribution sites.

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* Morrill Hall.

* Pioneers Park Nature Center.

* State Capitol offices.

* StarTran offices are closed and buses are not in service.

The following are open:

Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.

State Capitol — 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., guided tours are available, 1445 K St.

Events