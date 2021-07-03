 Skip to main content
Calendar, 7-4 Sunday
calendar

Calendar, 7-4 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.  

Nearby events

Fourth of July in Seward — Listing of locations and events: Julyfourthseward.com/events-2

Entertainment 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke. 

Zoo Bar — 4-8 p.m. Action Mike and Sweaty Boys. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Holler" (R) 5 p.m.; "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 2:45 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.  

Register

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. July 13. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 14. Business meeting and networking. Members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

