Calendar, 7-4 Saturday

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS, FIREWORKS DISPLAYS

Ashland — At dark, fireworks will be launched from the Salt Creek bridge and can be seen from Silver Street, near U.S. 6 and the Platte River, Ashland.

Capitol Beach Neighborhood Association — 9:45 p.m. Fireworks display, visible in the Capitol Beach area.

Crete fireworks at College Heights Country Club — 10 p.m.-10:45 p.m. An evening of fireworks, 1225 E. 4th St., Crete.

Denton Methodist Church — 10 p.m. Fireworks display located south of the Denton Methodist Church parking lot, 9335 W. 3rd St.

Eagle Raceway: Pepsi & ATV Motor Sports Freedom Fest and Fireworks — 3:30 p.m. pit gates open; 5 p.m. gates open; 5:30 p.m. hot laps; 6:30 p.m. feature racing starts; free, kids 5 and under; $5, ages 6-12; $15, adults, 617 S. 238th St., Eagle. More information: 402-238-2595.

Friend Country Club — At dark, fireworks will be visible throughout the town, follow social distancing guidelines, 910 S. Cherry St., Friend.