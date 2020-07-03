Calendar, 7-4 Saturday

EVENTS
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Tuna Fish Jones Band: James Arthur Vineyards — 4-7 p.m. Social distancing applies, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-062020.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sweaty Saturday workouts — 9:30-10:15 a.m. Free community workout, bring your own towel and water bottle, Tower Square, 13th and P streets.
MOVIES
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS, FIREWORKS DISPLAYS
Ashland — At dark, fireworks will be launched from the Salt Creek bridge and can be seen from Silver Street, near U.S. 6 and the Platte River, Ashland.
Capitol Beach Neighborhood Association — 9:45 p.m. Fireworks display, visible in the Capitol Beach area.
Crete fireworks at College Heights Country Club — 10 p.m.-10:45 p.m. An evening of fireworks, 1225 E. 4th St., Crete.
Denton Methodist Church — 10 p.m. Fireworks display located south of the Denton Methodist Church parking lot, 9335 W. 3rd St.
Eagle Raceway: Pepsi & ATV Motor Sports Freedom Fest and Fireworks — 3:30 p.m. pit gates open; 5 p.m. gates open; 5:30 p.m. hot laps; 6:30 p.m. feature racing starts; free, kids 5 and under; $5, ages 6-12; $15, adults, 617 S. 238th St., Eagle. More information: 402-238-2595.
Friend Country Club — At dark, fireworks will be visible throughout the town, follow social distancing guidelines, 910 S. Cherry St., Friend.
Hickman — 10 p.m. The show is put on by Midwest Wholesalers, social distancing, bring your own chair or blanket, 100 Main St., Hickman.
VIRTUAL FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS
Seward — Virtual Fourth of July including photo montage; Seward Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, enter your car photo to compete for a prize; also enter the virtual fun run. To participate and more information: Facebook.com/Seward4thofJuly.
Sweaty Sparkler virtual 5K — 5K or 45 minutes; $30, 5K run or walk, training plan and sparkler medal; $15, 5K run or walk, training plan and sparkler medal. Facebook.com/events/1558072451008455.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!