Calendar, 7-31 Saturday.

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Flydogz food truck, 1126 N. 27th St.
Haymarket Park Beer Fest — 4:30 p.m. $20 in advance; $30 day of; $40 VIP, 403 Line Drive Circle
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Tidball Barger Band, Eighth and P streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pla Mor Polka Fest Day One — Live music from 1-8 p.m., Czech food including: roast pork, brats, sweet ’n’ sour cabbage and kolaches, 6600 W. O St.
Street painting — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Volunteers are needed to help paint a street mural, to slow traffic for kids and pedestrians crossing the intersection, 11th and B streets. Volunteer signup: bit.ly/StreetMuralVolunteer.
Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-midnight. 1 p.m., Luxe Dance Academy; 2 p.m., Princesses & Heroes; 3:15 p.m., Wildlife Encounters; 6:30 p.m., Rascal Martinez; 9 p.m., Lucas Minor Band; $3 gate admission, cash only; $5 parking, cash only, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Superfair.org.
Entertainment
Bodegas's Alley — 9 p.m. Taylor Scott Band, 1418 O St.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, dancing, 1339 O St.
Cellar 426 (Ashland) — 6:30-9 p.m. Out Loud Band, $6, 1402 S. Ninth St., Ashland. Tickets: Facebook.com/cellar426winery.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Sandy Creek Pickers, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. S---hook, karaoke, 104 N. 20th St.
Iron Horse Park — 9-10:59 a.m. Tim Javorsky & the Jazz Cartel, 235 N. Seventh St.
James Arthur Vineyards music series (Raymond) — 2-7 p.m. Outdoor vendor show; 6-9 p.m. Birch & Killion Band; food for purchase, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. signup; 7:30 p.m. luck-of-the-draw dart tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Laika Beats, all ages show, $12, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Orion Walsh, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 9 p.m. Latin Night: Jarana, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 2:50, 5 and 7:15 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" 2:20, 4:45 and 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.