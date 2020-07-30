Calendar, 7-31 Friday

Events
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, bar, no cover, 4100 N. 84th St.
Hart Dance Academy dance recital: "Back to the Future" — 7 p.m., $22, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. $5, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Lancaster Super Fair — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Watch livestream: Superfair.org or youtube.com/user/4HLancasterNE.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Parking lot plays at Lincoln Community Playhouse: Jocelyn Tisdale and Zeph Siebler — 5 p.m. parking lot opens; 6 p.m. show starts, freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.
Concerts
Capitol View Winery: B Street Band — 7-9 p.m. Food available from Boom Eatery, outside seating, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery: Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins — 6-9 p.m. Acoustic Duo, 344 S. Second Road, Palmyra.
Railyard Concert Series: Emily Bass, The Near Miracle and DJ Cali Rascal — 7 p.m. Free concert, 350 Canopy St.
Screamers: "Comedy Tonight" with Gayle Becwar — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $25, 803 Q St. Call: 531-500-2550.
Friday: Art galleries
The Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. "Layer over Layers." 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wall of antique art, 201 N. Seventh St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Quarantini Creativity," by appointment, call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "NOW," artist students from UNL (first floor); American Regionalists (second floor); "Together Again," Nebraska Wesleyan art students (third floor), 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
Lux Center for the Arts — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Surface Impressions" (west gallery);"Xenomythology" (east gallery); also "Wooed by Wood," collection, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Butterflies in Transformation," 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mixed media featuring a variety of artists, 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. "Notable Nebraskans," 233 S. 13th St.
State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. "Capitol Perspectives," 301 Centennial Mall South.
