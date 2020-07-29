Calendar, 7-30 Thursday

In-person events
BOGO at the Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Buy one, get one ticket; use code KAZOO. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Hart Dance Academy dance recital: "Back to the Future" — 6:30 p.m., $22, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Parking lot plays at Lincoln Community Playhouse: Jocelyn Tisdale and Zeph Siebler — 5 p.m. parking lot opens; 6 p.m. show starts, freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.
Lancaster Super Fair — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Watch livestream: Superfair.org or youtube.com/user/4HLancasterNE.
Livestream events
#LUXatHome Art Project tutorials — Thursdays. At-home art projects that you can do with supplies from home. Vimeo.com/user85232423.
Stuff the Bus virtual fundraiser for the Friendship Home — Through Sunday. Items for purchase. Virtual donation will provide meals, personal care items and space for victims of domestic violence. Facebook.com/friendshiphome/events
Tabitha online grief-support groups and online grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday; caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.
Meetings
StarTran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!