Calendar, 7-30 Friday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See addresses and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
* 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Center.
* 9:30 a.m. Movie and popcorn, Downtown Center.
* 9:45 a.m. Stepping Out walking group, Downtown Center.
* 11 a.m. Tai Chi, Level 2, Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
* 11:15 a.m. Senior Fitness, Northeast Senior Center.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Hickman Hay Days (Hickman) — 4-10 p.m. Friday. See website for complete schedule of activities: hickmanareachamber.org/hickman-hay-days-schedule-of-events.
Mega yard sale at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Benefiting an exterior upgrade for the church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. More information: 402-483-4781.
Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-midnight. Music: 6 p.m. B & the Boppers; 9 p.m. Silas Creek; $3 gate admission, cash only; $5 parking, cash only, 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Superfair.org.
Walk-in vaccination clinics at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Administering first and second doses, 3131 O St.
KZUM Fundraiser at Bodega's Alley — 8 p.m. Featuring the Jerry Prankster's Band, raffles, prizes, 1418 O St.
Entertainment
See Ground Zero insert.
Concerts at Wineries
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. B Street Band, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Private Stock Band, $5; 6-8 p.m. Pressed food truck, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 5 p.m. 7:15 p.m.; "Never Gonna Snow Again" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.