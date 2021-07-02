Calendar, 7-3 Saturday

Events

"Uncle Sam Jam" celebration at Oak Lake Park — 4 p.m. Food vendors available; 6:15-9:30 p.m. live music, AM FM Band; 5-11 p.m. free shuttle service; 8:30 p.m. flag-lowering ceremony and taps; 10 p.m. fireworks display. No alcohol, no tobacco products, pets must be on a leash. Items allowed including coolers, 12 x 12 x 6 inch clear bags, lawn chairs and blankets. Handi-Van service is available, reservations can be made by calling StarTran at 402-441-7109. See website for more information. Lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam.