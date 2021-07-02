Calendar, 7-3 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors and enjoy live music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Fourth of July weekend extended hours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
"Uncle Sam Jam" celebration at Oak Lake Park — 4 p.m. Food vendors available; 6:15-9:30 p.m. live music, AM FM Band; 5-11 p.m. free shuttle service; 8:30 p.m. flag-lowering ceremony and taps; 10 p.m. fireworks display. No alcohol, no tobacco products, pets must be on a leash. Items allowed including coolers, 12 x 12 x 6 inch clear bags, lawn chairs and blankets. Handi-Van service is available, reservations can be made by calling StarTran at 402-441-7109. See website for more information. Lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam.
Nearby Events
Fourth of July Pre-party in Seward — 7 a.m. Fastmart 5k Volks walk, free, 215 N. Sixth St.; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Nebraska National Guard Museum open all day, 201 N. Eighth St.; 7 p.m. Talent show at Rivoli Theater, 533 Main St. Complete list of events: Julyfourthseward.com/events-2.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Funk Trek, 1418 O St.
Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7:30-9 p.m. Hardwood Dash and Cary, 2361 Wittstruck Road.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Tidball-Barger Band $5, 16255 Adams St.
Grata Bar & Lounge — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. live DJ, 6891 A St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Tuna Fish Jones, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke., 4947 Holdrege St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Art and Live Music + Mixed Media painting class, 3233½ S. 13th St.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
White Elm Brewing Haymarket — 6-8 p.m. Less Talk, More Polka Band; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. On the Hook Fish and Chips, 720 Van Dorn St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Holler" (R) 2:45 p.m., 7:25 p.m.: "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 5 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.