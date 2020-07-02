Calendar, 7-3 Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In observance of Independence Day, the following will be closed on Friday:

* City, county, state and federal offices.

* Check with your financial institutions.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* StarTran offices are closed; bus service is available.

Events

Dustin West Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show: Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. No cover, food available for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.

Meals at the Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Railyard concert series: Head Change & Vintage Youth — 7 p.m.-midnight, free, 350 Canopy St.

First Friday Art openings and shows