Calendar, 7-3 Friday

In observance of Independence Day, the following will be closed on Friday:
* City, county, state and federal offices.
* Check with your financial institutions.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* StarTran offices are closed; bus service is available.
Events
Dustin West Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show: Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. No cover, food available for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Meals at the Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Railyard concert series: Head Change & Vintage Youth — 7 p.m.-midnight, free, 350 Canopy St.
First Friday Art openings and shows
The Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. Featuring Susan Hart, Tom Quest, Sharon Ohmberger, Patty Scarborough, Christy Kosmicki and Valerie Knobel, 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of antique art, 201 N. Seventh St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," featuring the work of 25 Nebraska artists, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-7 p.m. "Quarantini Creativity," featuring new works by artists Mark Entzminger, turned wood; Jan Fox, encaustic paintings; PJ Peters, mixed media; also Larry Schwisow, functional wood; masks and social distancing required; by appointment, call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kichel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Top Midwestern contemporary artists and early 20th-century American Regionalism, 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
Lux Center for the Arts — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wheat Paste Woodcut Print Installations, featuring Sarah Rowe, Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez, Bart Vargas, Kyle Nobles, Kat Wiese, Ryan Crotty, Gerardo Mesa, Byron Anway and Nathan Murray, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "2020 Vision, Come See Our Vision," hosted by Connie Zehr, Jesse Kaiser, Rodger Gerberding, Makayla Reavis, Luis Romero Jr., Keri Kriston, Carol Hurd and Mike Dutkiewicz, 119 S. Ninth St.
Metro Art Gallery — 5-7 p.m. Miranda Tess Knutson, modern paintings, mixed media, masks required, Metro Gallery, 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. "Notable Nebraskans," curator Metro Gallery, 233 S. 13th St.
State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. "Capitol Perspectives," 301 Centennial Mall South.
