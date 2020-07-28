Calendar, 7-29 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Butterfly mural painting: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, kids must be accompanied by adult, make appointment to paint: call 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St.
"Capitol Perspectives" art show at the State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. View all things Capitol from the perspective of Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum "Physical and Chemical Transformations" — 10:30-11 a.m. Learn about how explosions happen every day in a museum, designed for kids age 7-10, parents can join in, too, kids will get at-home activities emailed to you at home, sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
ENTERTAINMENT PLANNER
Antelope Park John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell: Cars and concert — 7 p.m. Sunday. View collectible cars before and during the concert; live music with Dean Haist, trumpet; Tony Falcone, conductor, free, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Capitol View Winery: B Street Band — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Food available from Boom Eatery, outside seating, please follow social distancing guidelines, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery: The Wildwoods — 7-9 p.m. Saturday, $5, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery: Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins — 6-9 p.m. Friday, 344 S. Second Road, Palmyra.
James Arthur Vineyards: Tim Budig Band — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Live music, free, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, 201 N. Seventh St.
Parking lot party at U-Stop — 3-5 p.m. Friday. Music, giveaways, free hot dogs, 27th Street and Porter Ridge Road.
Railyard Concert Series: Emily Bass, The Near Miracle and DJ Cali Rascal — 7 p.m. Free concert, Friday. 350 Canopy St.
Rumology: Comedy open night mic — 7:30 p.m. sign up; 8 p.m. show starts, Tuesdays, 7301 S. 27th St.; go over to the Storm Cellar for more comedy, 3233 S. 13th Street.
Screamers: "Comedy Tonight" with Gayle Becwar — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $25, 803 Q St. Call: 531-500-2550.
