Calendar, 7-29 Thursday
Events

Aging Partners foot clinics begin — 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Foot clinics, 970 Monroe St., Bennet, call 402-416-7693 to make an appointment.

Aging Partners activities:

* 9 a.m. games and cards; 10"30 a..m. 10-Point Pitch, Belmont Center. 

* 10 a.m. Book Worms book club, Downtown Center. 

* 11 a.m. Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church.

11:15 a.m. Blood pressure screenings, Bennet Center. 
 
11:45 a.m. Bookmobile, Lake Street Center. 

* 12:15 p.m. Exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Center:

* 2 p.m. Qigong Refresh and Recharge via Zoom. Register for link: call 402-441-7575. Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Nebraska Football Fan Day — 5:30 p.m. Parking, $5 in surrounding UNL lots, enter through gates 3 and 24, Memorial Stadium. Huskers.com

Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-midnight. 4:30-6 p.m. Radio DJ; 7:30 p.m. Shawn Cole & Drunk Monkey; $3 gate admission; $5 parking, cash only. 4100 N. 84th St. More information: Superfair.org.

Walk-in vaccination clinics at Calvert Community Center — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. First and second doses available, 4500 Stockwell St.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St. 

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St. 

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St. 

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jaime Lane. 

Rumology — 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 7301 S. 27th St. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Emily Bass, 575 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Matt Cox, 17th and Harrison streets. 

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night, 3233 P St. 

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. Midwest Coast, $6, 136 N. 14th St. 

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 4:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Cinderella" — 7 p.m. Free, bring your own blanket or chair, Hazel Abel Park, 1716 E St. 

